View from above: Open-roof electric double-deckers set to hit Chennai roads

Under the revised request for proposal (RFP), the corporation is planning to procure, operate and maintain 20 double-decker electric buses, comprising 16 air-conditioned buses and four non-air-conditioned open-roof buses, along with the development of allied electric and civil infrastructure under a gross cost contract (GCC) model. The move shows a shift in how the city’s transport utility is planning premium and experiential bus services, alongside its ongoing push to electrify its fleet.

As per the RFP, the concession period has been fixed at 12 years, with an assured operation of 4,500 km per air-conditioned double-decker bus per month. Operators will be paid on a per-km basis, with responsibilities extending beyond running services to include procurement, maintenance, and the creation of charging infrastructure.