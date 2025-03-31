Victoria Public Hall restoration work to be completed by June 2025, says Mayor R Priya

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya inspected the renovation and restoration works of Victoria Public Hall, a museum that upholds the history and heritage of Chennai. The building measures 48 metres long, and 24 meters wide, with a main roof height of 19 metres and a total tower height of 34 metres.

“The works are expected to be completed by June this year,” she said. “Once the renovation is over the build will get its original glory.”

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme, renovation and restoration works began in March 2023 at Rs 32.62 crore, and it was supposed to completed in 2 years.

After the inspection, she added, “A museum will come up on the ground floor and an auditorium on the first floor. I have requested the Commissioner to speed up work and complete it at the earliest. To maintain its original glory and legacy, original bricks used by the British are used for the renovation. Most materials used for the renovation are available only in a few places in India.”

When asked about the delay of the restoration work, an official from the Chennai Corporation blamed the northeast monsoon and the flood. “Also, contractor Savani Heritage Conservation, a Maharashtra-based company, asked for 3 more months to complete the restoration work,” the official stated.

HR & CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, deputy commissioner (works) V Sivakrishnamurthy and other officials were present during the inspection.