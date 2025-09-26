Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan to visit Chennai on October 4; BJP chief JP Nadda on October 6

CHENNAI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will visit Chennai on October 4, marking his first visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office.

According to official sources, senior political leaders and representatives from various parties are expected to receive him at the airport. The visit will mark his first engagement with the State’s leadership in his new constitutional role.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is scheduled to attend a series of official programmes during his stay. Details of his itinerary are expected to be released shortly.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Chennai on October 6. During his visit, he will participate in the convocation ceremony of MGR Medical University and later hold discussions with Tamil Nadu BJP leaders on party affairs.

Following his engagements in Chennai, Nadda is expected to leave for Puducherry to attend a series of programmes. Party sources said preparations are underway for both visits, which are being coordinated by senior leaders and state officials.