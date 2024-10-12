Vettaiyan screening cancelled after 3-hour wait; chaos in Chennai multiplex

CHENNAI: Chaos erupted at PVR Velachery after Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan was delayed for several hours on Saturday.

The show, which was supposed to start at 9.30 am, did not begin even after nearly three hours, which the theatre management blamed on a projector issue.

According to sources, the manager of the multiplex kept on assuring that the show would begin in 10 minutes. But it did not happen until noon. Later, the show was cancelled. The theatre management assured the viewers that their money would be refunded and requested the people to leave without commotion.

But this did not satisfy the people, who were eagerly waiting to watch the Superstar’s latest film.

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, was released on October 10. The film has been receiving positive responses from both audience and critics. The film also stars big names from different industries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Vettaiyan.