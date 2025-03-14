Vendors near Thiru Vi Ka Park block road as GCC damages their pushcarts

CHENNAI: Roadside vendors in and around Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar blocked the road near the park with their pushcarts as they claimed the Greater Chennai Corporation damaged their carts while evicting them.

The GCC has been clearing the shops encroaching on the areas near schools, colleges, hospitals and parks for the past three days. On Thursday, officials of Ward 101 in Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) were involved in removing the shops near Thiru Vi Ka Park.

Over 15 vendors who have set up shop near the park claimed their pushcarts were removed without any prior information. This anti-encroachment drive affects over 50 families who earn their livelihoods by selling tea, snacks and other items near this park. The sellers are predominantly women and are the sole breadwinners for their families.

A woman tea seller whose husband has heart ailments said milk and other products of her shop were destroyed when the officials removed her pushcart. She has two daughters and is the only breadwinner of her family.

Vendors complained that many shops were destroyed during the eviction. Social activist CZ Jeba recounted the sellers blocking the Shenoy Nagar Park Road and said, "The local body has yet to issue the license to shop owners, and the process is underway."

A GCC official said they were merely following orders to remove the shops.