Velachery man arrested for kidnapping, threatening 61-year-old trader

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, and launched a search for his associates, for allegedly kidnapping an elderly man. The latter had introduced them to a man in Dubai, who allegedly cheated them of Rs 35 lakh, promising Rs 1,000 crore as donation for a trust the kidnappers ran.

The victim, F Edwin (61), is a trader. In February, Edwin’s friend, Saptarishi in Dubai, contacted him and asked him if he knew of any trust in the city, to which donations can be arranged.

Edwin connected Saptarishi to Ameenuddin Mohammed (32) of Velachery, who put Edwin’s friend in touch with a woman, Vaishnavi who runs a trust called Dhanvantri. Edwin’s friend had promised Vaishnavi that he could arrange for Rs 1,000 crore as donations.

Vaishnavi, Ameenuddin and another person went to Dubai. Saptarishi allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh as commission to arrange the donation after which Ameenuddin transferred the sum to his bank account.

But as March passed, the donation did not come to the trust after which on Friday, Ameenuddin contacted Edwin to come to a spot in Anna Nagar and forcibly took him in his car. Edwin was taken to a place near Ambattur when Edwin’s wife Ashley (54) was asked to come. They had told her to bring gold jewels and blank cheque leaves.

Ameenuddin and the gang then attacked Edwin, and threatened the couple to repay the commission failing which they would take their house documents and jewels from them. Edwin was let off after which police arrested Ameenuddin.