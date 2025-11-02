Vegetable prices surge sharply at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 2

CHENNAI: Prices of several vegetables, including drumstick, yam, Ooty carrot, cauliflower, beans, radish, white pumpkin, yellow pumpkin, coriander, mint, and greens, have shot up sharply at the Koyambedu market on Sunday compared to yesterday's price (November 1). On the other hand, lemon and raw mango prices have dropped sharply.

According to the traders, cauliflower saw the steepest rise, jumping by 30 rupees per kg from 20 to 50. Ooty carrot, beans, and radish each went up by 20 rupees per kg. Ooty carrot is now selling at 70 per kg, beans at 80 per kg, and radish at 50 per kg.

Yellow pumpkin rose from 20 to 30 rupees per kg, while white pumpkin increased from 25 to 30. Yam climbed from 42 to 50 per kg.

Coriander (Rs 10) and mint ( Rs 8 ) bundles are up by 2 rupees, and green varieties by 5 rupees, now selling at 15 rupees per bunch.

In contrast, lemon and raw mango prices have dropped sharply. Lemon fell from 90 to 50 rupees per kg, and raw mango plunged from 70 to 35 per kg.

Prices of onion (Rs 24/kg), tomato (Rs 40/kg), and potato ( Rs 30/kg) remained unchanged.