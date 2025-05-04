Vegetable prices soar overnight in Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 4, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market spiked on Sunday following a sudden and sharp overnight increase.

The prices of key vegetables such as lemons, drumsticks, green chilies, carrots, and beetroot recorded a substantial hike.

For instance, the price of lemons, which was Rs 120 per kg on Saturday, has now surged by Rs 60, reaching Rs 180 per kg. Similarly, the price of drumsticks has gone up from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 70 per kg, marking an increase of Rs 40.

Green chilies, which were priced at Rs 25 per kg yesterday, have also become costlier by Rs 20, now selling at Rs 45 per kg. Carrots and beetroot have both recorded a price hike of Rs 20 and Rs 15 respectively, with carrots now priced at Rs 40 per kg and beetroot at Rs 35 per kg.

Potatoes and garlic have also recorded a price rise of Rs 10 each, with potatoes now priced at Rs 30 per kg, and garlic at Rs 130 per kg.

Additionally, radish, which was priced at Rs 15 per kg on Saturday, is today being sold at Rs 25 per kg.

The prices of onions, tomatoes, and snake gourd have also gone up — onions are up by Rs 6 and now cost Rs 20 per kg, tomatoes have risen by Rs 7 to Rs 20 per kg, and snake gourd is up by Rs 5, now priced at Rs 25 per kg.















