Vegetable prices see slight rise at Koyambedu market on December 4

CHENNAI: Except drumstick and mango most of the vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained the same on Thursday (4 December), with few items shows a change. Drumstick is dropped by Rs 20 from Rs 300 to Rs 280 per kg and mango dropped by Rs 10 from Rs 40 to Rs 30.

According to traders, the prices of lemon and broad beans remains the same at Rs 40 per kg.

Ooty carrot (Rs 50 per kg) and beetroot (Rs 50 per kg) remains the same, the price is unchnaged. Cucumber priced at Rs 20 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 27 per kg and green chilli at Rs 35 per kg.

Ginger, garlic held steady at Rs 70 and Rs 110 per kg respectively.

Onion (Rs 30 per kg) and beans (Rs 50 per kg) remains the same ,while potatoes fell by Rs 5 to Rs 45 per kg. The price of tomato is unchanged Rs 50 per kg.