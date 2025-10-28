Vegetable prices see slight increase in Koyambedu markey on October 28

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market sees a slight increase on October 28, with minimal increase in key vegetables such as onion, beans, radish, lady’s finger, and drumstick.

Today onions are sold at Rs 24 per kg, this marks a minor rise from Rs 23 yesterday. Beans saw a hike from Rs 60 to Rs 70, while radish is sold at Rs 30 per kg. Lady’s finger recorded a sharp jump to Rs 50 per kg, while comparing to Rs 30 yesterday. Drumsticks also saw a notable increase, now ranging between Rs 50 and Rs 45 per kg, from Rs 40 earlier.

In the meantime, prices of several other vegetables dropped slightly. Ooty carrots fell to Rs 50 per kg from Rs 70, while capsicum dropped to Rs 60 per kg from Rs 80. Coriander and mint leaves also became cheaper, now sold at Rs 7 and Rs 5 per bunch, respectively.

Staples such as tomatoes (Rs 40/kg), potatoes (Rs 30/kg), and garlic (Rs 100/kg) remained steady. Coconuts continue to sell between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per piece, maintaining last week’s rates.

Overall, traders reported that vegetable prices remained largely stable, with only a few commodities seeing minor day-to-day variations due to changing arrivals and demand.