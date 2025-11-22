Vegetable prices see slight increase in Koyambedu market on November 22

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Saturday (November 22), with only a few key items seeing mild increases.

According to traders, tomato and potato prices increased by Rs 5 per kg compared to Friday’s rates. Tomato, which sold for Rs 45 per kg on Friday, is now priced at Rs 50 per kg. Potato has risen from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 45 per kg.

Onion prices also saw a slight hike. Onion, which was at Rs 28 per kg on Friday, is now selling for Rs 30 per kg.

Drumstick continues to sell for Rs 230 per kg, while shallots are priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Brinjal is selling for Rs 30 per kg, and bitter gourd is also priced at Rs 30 per kg. Ooty carrot is selling for Rs 50 per kg, and cucumber is priced at Rs 25 per kg. Beetroot remains at Rs 50 per kg.

Ginger and garlic also maintained their previous rates, with ginger selling at Rs 70 per kg and garlic at Rs 110 per kg.

Coriander and mint leaves are priced at Rs 6 and Rs 3 per bunch, respectively.











