Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Oct 29

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained stable on Wednesday (October 29), with no major changes reported from the previous day.

Onions continued to sell at Rs 24 per kg, while beans were priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Radish remained steady at Rs 30 per kg, and lady’s finger continued to sell at Rs 50 per kg.

Drumsticks were sold between Rs 45 and Rs 50 per kg.

Similarly, Ooty carrots maintained their price at Rs 50 per kg, and capsicum stayed at Rs 60 per kg.

Coriander and mint leaves were sold at Rs 7 and Rs 5 per bunch, respectively.

Prices of staples such as tomatoes (Rs 40/kg), potatoes (Rs 30/kg), and garlic (Rs 100/kg) also held steady. Coconuts continued to sell between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per piece.