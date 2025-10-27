Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Oct 27

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained stable on October 27 (Monday), with no significant fluctuations.

Cabbage continues to be sold at Rs 28 per kg, maintaining the rate observed after an increase of Rs 20 earlier last week.

Raw mango remains priced at Rs 70 per kg, following a Rs 20 rise from its previous rate of Rs 50 per kg on October 23.

Ooty carrot is being sold at Rs 70 per kg, with no change in price since October 25.

Beans continue to be priced at Rs 60 per kg, after having dropped by Rs 30 earlier.

Other staples such as onions and tomatoes also saw no changes in rates today. Onions are sold at Rs 23 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg.

Potatoes remain priced at Rs 30 per kg, while coconuts continue to range between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per kg.

The prices of ginger (Rs 100/kg), garlic (Rs 100/kg), green chillies (Rs 40/kg), and drumstick (Rs 40/kg) also remain unchanged.