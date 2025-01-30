Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 30; check here

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained stable on Thursday.

According to traders at the market, potatoes were sold at Rs 35 per kg on January 28, saw a drop of Rs 10 on Wednesday and continues to sell at Rs 25 per kg today also.

The price of tomatoes has been steady at Rs 20 for the past few days. However, on Wednesday, the price had risen to Rs 25 per kg and continues to remain same on Thursday as well.

On January 30, garlic is being sold at Rs 250/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 50/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.















