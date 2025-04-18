Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Apr 18

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained stable on April 18, with no significant fluctuations.

Lemon continues to be sold at Rs 100 per kilogram, following an increase of Rs 30 on April 17.

The price of drumstick remains unchanged at Rs 40 per kg, after having jumped by Rs 15 on April 17.

Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 90 per kg, maintaining the price observed on April 17.

Beans continue to be priced at Rs 70 per kg, following a gradual rise from Rs 50 on April 17.

Stable vegetables such as tomatoes and onions also saw no changes in rates today.

Tomatoes continue to be sold at Rs 15 per kg, while onions remain priced at Rs 20 per kg, following a recent increase.















