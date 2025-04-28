Vegetable prices hold stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 28, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market remained stable on April 28 (Monday), with no major fluctuations recorded.

Stable vegetables such as tomatoes (Rs 15/kg), onions (Rs 18/kg), and potatoes (Rs 20/kg) continued to maintain their steady rates.

Similarly, other vegetables including drumsticks (Rs 30/kg), green peas (Rs 90/kg), chow chow (Rs 25/kg), and beans (Rs 70/kg) retained their previous prices.

Ooty carrots were available at Rs 25 per kilogram, while Karnataka carrots were cheaper at Rs 10 per kilogram. Beans were sold at Rs 70 per kilogram.

Lady's finger (okra) was sold at Rs 20 per kilogram, while broad beans were available at Rs 30 per kilogram, and bitter gourd and snake gourd were also priced at Rs 20 per kilogram each.

Other vegetables also retained their prices and coconut is being sold at Rs 57/kg, green chillies at Rs 25/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg and raw mango at Rs 20/kg.