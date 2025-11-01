Vegetable prices ease in city after rain-induced spike

CHENNAI: After witnessing a sharp rise earlier in the week due to heavy rains, vegetable prices in the city have taken a dip during the weekend, bringing some relief to denizens.

According to SS Muthukumar, president of the Koyambedu Semi Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, the initial price rise was due to a supply shortage caused by the rains.

“Now that the supply has stabilised, the prices have also come down slightly. The vegetable and fruit season has ended, so we expect an increase of Rs 5-10 in the coming weeks,” he said.

He added that the current rates are likely to continue until Pongal. “After January 20, prices generally drop. During Tamil month of Thai, business is brisk and the rates remain stable. Unlike other businesses, vegetables always have consistent demand,” Muthukumar said.

In the Koyambedu wholesale market, the price of several key vegetables saw a decline. Tomato dropped from Rs 40 per kg on October 28 to Rs 35 on November 1, beans from Rs 70 to Rs 60, green chilly from Rs 40 to Rs 30, ginger from Rs 80 to Rs 70, cabbage from Rs 25 to Rs 20, radish from Rs 30 to Rs 20, and capsicum from Rs 60 to Rs 45.

Vegetables arriving at the Koyambedu market are sourced mainly from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and various districts of Tamil Nadu. Around 10,000 tonnes of vegetables are received daily at the market.

“Any drop in vegetable prices is a small relief for common people. But prices are still on the higher side in the retail market and we hope they fall further,” said Mahalakshmi, a resident of Chintadripet.



