VCK MLA donates new classroom for his alma mater in Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: VCK’s Cheyyur MLA Panaiyur Babu has donated a new classroom at a cost of Rs 10 lakh to his alma mater, St Joseph's High School in Koothavakkam area of Mamallapuram.

While performing a Bhoomi Pooja at the brick-laying ceremony, Babu took a trip down nostalgia lane, remembering his time at the school. "I stayed in this village for a few years and studied at this school. Back then, the teachers taught with strictness and also love. When I had asked the school administration if anything could be done for the school where I studied, they had suggested that an additional classroom building would be beneficial,” he recalled

Babu who is also the VCK’s state media secretary further assured that the classroom would be built and handed over to the school administration within three months, according to a Daily Thanthi report.