VCK cadre among duo held for assaulting cop in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a member of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre, were arrested by the Velachery police on Tuesday for assaulting a police constable who was regulating traffic during the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Vijayanagar bus terminus near Velachery.

T Kamaraj, a constable attached to the Velachery police station, was regulating traffic along the Gandhi Salai stretch as the Minister for Health, Ma Subramanian, was distributing welfare as part of the Ambedkar Jayanthi event.

When Kamaraj stopped a motorcycle for routine traffic regulation, the occupants on the bike, identified as G Preethiban (33) and his father C Ganesan (55), both residents of Natarajan Street in Velachery, argued with Kamaraj. Both were in an inebriated condition, and as the verbal duel escalated, the duo physically assaulted Kamaraj.

The constable was admitted to a government hospital for further treatment. Former TN BJP President, K Annamalai, took to social media and shared a video of the incident and condemned the attack on police and claimed that the attackers were DMK workers.

Velachery Police traced the attackers and arrested them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.