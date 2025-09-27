Vande Bharat train likely between Chennai and Rameswaram

CHENNAI: Southern Railway may soon operate a Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Rameswaram soon, following the completion of electrification on the Ramanathapuram–Rameswaram single broad-gauge section.

According to The New Indian Express, although the 53-km stretch has been cleared for locomotive operations, a small portion near the Parundhu Naval Air Station, close to Uchipuli railway station, still lacks overhead cables. As a result, separate trials will be conducted before the Vande Bharat service is launched.

The report noted that a proposal for the Vande Bharat train has been submitted to the Railway Board, seeking a daytime service originating either from Chennai Egmore or Tambaram. The final route will be decided based on the feasibility of a same-day return schedule.

Tamil Nadu has eight lines served by the popular semi-high speed air-conditioned trains – the joint second-highest along with Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, after national capital New Delhi.

Last year, Cuddalore Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Prasad had met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi and requested that Vande Bharat trains from Chennai should be operated to Rameswaram via Cuddalore.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli–Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20666/20665) was recently augmented with a 20-coach rake from Wednesday (September 24) to enhance capacity.