Vandalur Zoo’s yellow anaconda gives birth to 10 hatchlings

CHENNAI: A yellow anaconda at the Vandalur Zoo has given birth to 10 hatchlings. The snake, which has been under the care of zoo officials, delivered the young ones two days ago.

Following the birth, all 10 hatchlings were safely separated from the mother and moved to a separate enclosure for special care, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to zoo authorities, yellow anacondas can grow up to 6 to 7 feet in length and are usually fed chicken meat.

The newborn snakes are said to be in good health and will be kept under observation until they are mature enough to be displayed to the public.

The parent snakes were brought to the zoo in 2020 from the Chennai Crocodile Bank as part of an animal exchange programme.

Since then, they have been housed in a glass enclosure and closely monitored by the zoo staff.