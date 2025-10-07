Vandalur zoo to go fully carbon-neutral: Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said efforts were underway to achieve complete carbon neutrality at the Vandalur zoo here, in order to make it the first-of-its-kind in the country's zoo network.

Popularly known as Vandalur zoo, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park already meets 80 per cent of its power requirements through solar energy.

“Efforts are underway to achieve complete carbon neutrality, making it a first-of-its-kind in the country's zoo network,” the government said.

A decision to this effect was made at a meeting of the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on October 6.

It was decided to allocate Rs 35 crore for the comprehensive development of four zoos across the state.

The meeting also resolved to advance Tamil Nadu's vision of sustainable, inclusive, and carbon-neutral zoos where conservation, climate consciousness, and community connect come together.

Carbon neutrality is the state of balancing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere by achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The chief minister, who presided over the 22nd Governing Board Meeting of the Tamil Nadu Zoo Authority, reviewed ongoing initiatives and new proposals to strengthen infrastructure, enhance animal welfare, and improve visitor experience.

“Over the last four years, Tamil Nadu's zoos have witnessed a quiet but remarkable transformation, embracing accessibility, digital innovation, and climate resilience,” a press release said.

The Vandalur zoo, equipped with a 180 KW solar power plant, will soon see the revamping of the birds' aviary and the nocturnal animal house. It will have enhanced accessibility with ramps, anti-skid tiles, and improved facilities for differently-abled visitors.

“Over 90 per cent digital ticketing adoption through UPI, online, and WhatsApp ticketing is being followed at the Vandalur zoo, where new battery vehicles are being operated for eco-friendly transport within the premises,” it said.

The Guindy Children's Nature Park will undergo comprehensive remodelling as per international standards at Rs 20 crore. Other plans include revamping the zoo cafe, landscaped pathways, and thatched-roof animal shelters.

Funds have been sanctioned for continued upgradation at the Kurumbapatti zoo in Salem and the Amirthi zoo in Vellore to improve animal habitats and public facilities.

The chief minister underscored the pivotal role of zoos as living classrooms and conservation centres, bridging the gap between people and nature.

He reiterated the government's commitment to elevate the standards of zoo management, ensuring the well-being of animals and enriching public engagement through innovative learning and outreach.

Forests Minister R S Rajakannappan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Srinivas R Reddy, and senior officials participated.