Begin typing your search...

    Vandalur Zoo to be open on December 31

    The decision to keep the zoo open is in anticipation of an influx of visitors due to it New Year’s Eve and the ongoing mid-term break in schools and colleges.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Dec 2024 7:18 PM IST
    Vandalur Zoo to be open on December 31
    X
    Vandalur Zoo

    CHENNAI: The Vandalur Zoo will be open to public on December 31, although it is usually closed every Tuesday, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    The decision to keep the zoo open is in anticipation of an influx of visitors due to it New Year’s Eve and the ongoing mid-term break in schools and colleges.

    Vandalur ZooNew Year’s eve
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick