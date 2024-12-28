Begin typing your search...
Vandalur Zoo to be open on December 31
The decision to keep the zoo open is in anticipation of an influx of visitors due to it New Year’s Eve and the ongoing mid-term break in schools and colleges.
CHENNAI: The Vandalur Zoo will be open to public on December 31, although it is usually closed every Tuesday, said a Daily Thanthi report.
