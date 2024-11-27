Vandalur Zoo reuses fertile soil from desilted ponds to improve enclosures

CHENNAI: To provide natural forage for the animals housed in the zoo, the management of Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has repurposed the top fertile soil from the desilted ponds for enclosure enrichment.

In a release, the zoo management said that it has undertaken significant efforts to improve the soil quality in its herbivore enclosures.

"The soil in some enclosures had become compacted, limiting grass growth. To address this, the park recently renovated its percolation ponds and effectively repurposed the top fertile soil from the desilted ponds for enclosure enrichment," the release added.

As part of this initiative, the enclosures of the Indian Gaur and Deer, covering a total area of 30,519 sqft across eight enclosures, were revitalized with raking of compacted soil, the addition of fertile soil, and the sowing of green grass seeds.

"This enhancement provides the animals with a more stable walking surface, acting as a cushion that promotes proper hoof care. It also fosters the growth of grasses, which will serve as natural forage for the animals in the coming months. This facility will simulate the near natural habitat of the animals," the release said.

As a part of monsoon preparedness, the zoo management desilted and deepened its major percolation ponds to increase water storage.