Vandalur zoo receives 3 lakh summer holiday vistors

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, which is one of the largest and oldest zoos in the country, has received more than 3 lakh visitors during the summer vacation in April and May.

"To enhance visitor convenience, the park offers various ticketing facilities, including five automated ticket generation kiosks installed recently. These kiosks have significantly eased the ticketing process and have been well-utilized by visitors. To accommodate more visitors and reduce waiting times, a new hop-on, hop-off facility has been launched, allowing visitors to enjoy the park's attractions at their convenience," a release from zoo management said.

The release added that mist chambers have been strategically placed at seven key locations, providing a refreshing mist breeze to beat the summer heat. This facility has become highly popular among visitors.

In line with its commitment to animal welfare, the park has implemented various summer management practices to ensure the well-being of zoo animals. All animal enclosures are equipped with adequate shade and ample water supply. Special shade nets have been installed in enclosures for the White Tiger, exotic birds, and aviaries to block direct sunlight. Mega herbivores, such as Rhinoceros, Elephant, and Hippopotamus, are provided with water showers or sprinklers, the management said.

"For bird enclosures, gunny bags are tied and sprayed with cool water during hot hours, drastically reducing the temperature inside. Carnivores are provided with frozen meat, while primates and bears are given fruits frozen in ice cubes. Cervids in the zoo and safari areas receive extra shade, water, and special feeds. Reptiles have additional haul-out spaces to regulate heat exposure," the release explained.

The park also organized its popular Zoo Ambassador program for students, with four batches participating. The educational initiative immerses students in wildlife education, helping them understand animal characteristics and their roles in the environment, nurturing future conservation stewards.