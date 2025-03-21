Van carrying frozen fish overturns on Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass, causes traffic congestion

CHENNAI: A refrigerated van carrying frozen fish from Kasimedu to Kerala overturned on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass on Friday morning, causing severe traffic congestion.

The incident occurred around 10 am near Thiruneermalai, when the van, travelling at high speed, lost control and overturned on the road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The van’s windows were shattered, but the refrigerated compartment containing the fish remained undamaged.

The Shankar Nagar police immediately rushed to the scene are conducting an investigation.