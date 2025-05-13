Valasaravakkam bungalow fire: Domestic help who jumped off balcony succumbs

CHENNAI: Two days after the fire at a two-storey bungalow in Valasaravakkam, in which an elderly couple was charred to death, the domestic help who jumped off the first floor succumbed to the injuries she sustained.

The deceased was identified as Saraswathi (26) a resident of Ramapuram. She and the grandson of the couple jumped off the balcony. While the teenager sustained only minor injuries, Saraswathi who injured her hip was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, where she died without responding to treatment.

On Sunday noon, a fire broke out in the bungalow, killing 78-year-old Natarajan, a lawyer, and his wife, Thangam (73). The woman was bedridden due to health ailments, police said.

According to the police, the septuagenarian couple's son, Sriram (50), an auditor, lived with his family in the same bungalow too. On Sunday, Sriram, along with his wife, Shyamala (43), and daughter Shreya, left home to attend an event when the incident happened.

Sriram's son, Shravan (18), a Class 12 student, stayed back at the house. The fire had started on the ground floor and had quickly spread to the other floors. Shravan who came out of his room after sensing dense smoke, saw the house engulfed in fire and helped Saraswathi to jump off the first-floor balcony and after a futile attempt to save his grandparents, he too jumped.