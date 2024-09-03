Vadivelu's defamation case against Singamuthu: Madras HC issues notice

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued notice to actor Singamuthu in a suit filed by popular Tamil comedy actor SN Vadivelu alleging the former has made derogatory and defamatory comments against him on social media interviews.

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman after hearing the suit of Vadivelu seeking Rs 5 crore as the cost for damages, ordered notice to Singamuthu returnable by two weeks.

Vadivelu also filed an another application seeking interim injunction against Singamuthu from making any statement or interview against him, which was allowed by the Court.

The plaintiff claimed that he and Singamuthu acted together in several films since 2000 and their combination were marked huge hit.

However, the relationship turned bitter in 2015, since then Singamuthu making derogatory comments against him in a motive to assassinate his character, said Vadivelu.

Hence, the comedy actor sought the Court's direction granting permanent injunction against Singamuthu from making any defamatory comments against his personal and professional life and also sought to direct him to pay Rs.5 crores for the damages already caused.