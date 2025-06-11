Vadapalani depot to get a facelift for Rs 481 crore

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) has floated a tender for the development of Vadapalani bus depot with an integrated bus terminal and commercial complex at a cost of Rs 481.3 crore.

CMAML, which is a joint venture of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), has initiated multiple development projects across the city focusing on Transit Oriented Development (ToD).

At Vadapalani, the project will build on the existing bus depot spanning over 6.65 acre on Arcot Road — considered as one of the city’s busiest transport corridors. With over 158 buses and 1,158 daily services, Vadapalani is among the top 32 busiest depots in the city. The new development aims to transform this high-demand urban node into a world-class multi-use facility.

As per CMRL press note, the site design provides dual access: one from Arcot Road (24 m wide) for terminal users and another from Kumaran Colony Main Road (12 m wide) for commercial use. The entire plan emphasises smart circulation, open space reservation (2,801 sq/m), and landscaped area 2304 sq/m.

Key Features

· A modern bus terminal at ground level with 5 boarding bays and 2 alighting bays (including 1 for through services), passenger amenities, and access points

· Total built-up area – around 1.07 lakh sq/m

· Two basement levels for parking for over 1,475 two-wheelers and 214 four-wheelers

· Office spaces for the first 10 floors with zones for corporate offices, reception lounges, and essential support services

· 11th and 12th floors designated for offices/companies offering services in animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC)

· Food court and restaurant zone on the fifth floor with many dining options for commuters, employees, and visitors

· Retail outlets at the ground level

· Terrace with a landscaped garden and solar panel installations