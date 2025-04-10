Vadapalani accident: Elderly man hit by minor car driver dies

CHENNAI: The elderly pedestrian who was injured in the accident caused by a 14-year-old boy has succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Thursday, as per a Thanthi TV report.

A 14-year-old boy who drove a car without a licence caused an accident in Vadapalani in which three persons were injured on Tuesday night.

Pondy Bazaar TIW (traffic investigation wing) arrested the father of the boy who drove the car.

The 14-year-old, who took his father’s car for a joyride with his 13-year-old friend, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an autorickshaw and an elderly pedestrian before crashing into a tree at Vadapalani, leaving them injured, police said.

The Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police summoned the parents of the boys and took a written undertaking from them.

A case was registered against his father, Shyam (48) for allowing a minor to drive the car, which was seized.

He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and his teen son was sent to an observation home, police said.

Under the amended Motor Vehicles Rules Act, parents in Chennai can face up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 25,000 if their minor child was involved in an accident.

(With inputs from Bureau)