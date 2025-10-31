Uttar Pradesh man arrested for Rs 4.15 crore digital arrest scam targeting Chennai senior citizen

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai Police has arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate "digital arrest" scam that defrauded a 73-year-old Chennai resident of Rs 4.15 crore.

The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar (23), a resident of Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh.

The case came to light when the victim, S Srivatsan of Mylapore, Chennai, filed a complaint stating that he was targeted by a cybercrime gang posing as officers from the Mumbai Crime Department. The fraud began on September 26 this year, when the scammers contacted Srivatsan via a WhatsApp call.

They falsely accused him of illegal activities linked to a SIM card registered in his name. To intimidate him, they presented forged documents purportedly issued by top agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Interpol, and even the Supreme Court.

Under the guise of a "Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Verification" process, the fraudsters coerced Srivatsan into transferring large sums of money from his bank account to various other accounts. Between September 25 and October 5, 2025, the victim transferred a total of Rs. 4.15 crore.

After realizing he had been duped, Srivatsan approached the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. Based on his complaint, a case was registered by the CCB's Cyber Crime Wing on October 13, and an investigation was launched.

Acting on the instructions of Chennai Police Commissioner a special team from the CCB's Cyber Crime Delta-2 unit, conducted a technical analysis of the WhatsApp number used in the crime. The trail led them to Manish Kumar in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The special team rushed to Jhansi and, with the assistance of local police, arrested Manish Kumar on October 28. From his possession, they seized two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, ATM cards, and several bank passbooks used to channel the illicit funds.

Investigations revealed that the accused, Manish Kumar, was part of a larger gang that impersonated government officials to cheat multiple victims. He is also suspected of being involved in similar frauds using social media and fake online job offers.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Jhansi, where a transit warrant was obtained. He was then brought to Chennai on October 30 and produced before the 11th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Public Advisory Issued

The Chennai Police Commissioner has advised the public to remain vigilant against such "Digital Arrest" scams. Citizens are urged not to respond to calls or messages from unidentified persons claiming to be government or law enforcement officials.

For reporting such suspicious incidents, the public can:

· File a complaint immediately at the official portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in

· Contact their local Cyber Crime Police Station.

· Call the dedicated helpline number 1930 for immediate assistance.