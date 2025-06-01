Upload accurate data on waybills through ETMs, conductors told

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has issued a circular urging conductors to ensure accurate entry of key operational details while uploading waybills through the Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs). This move follows observations that incorrect data entries have been leading to discrepancies in the Chennai Bus App, affecting the visibility of bus services to commuters.

According to the circular issued by the joint managing director, from February 28, 2024, all depots under MTC have fully transitioned to the electronic ticketing system, with 100 per cent of the buses on all routes now issuing tickets via ETMs. It is reported that 99.5 per cent of all tickets are currently being issued electronically.

However, during recent reviews, it was found that the side number of the bus, driver’s staff number, and conductor’s staff number are often being entered incorrectly. These inaccuracies have caused buses to be improperly displayed in the Chennai Bus App, thereby causing unnecessary confusion for passengers.

In response, conductors have been instructed to carefully verify and enter the route number, bus side number, driver’s staff number, and conductor’s staff number correctly before uploading the waybill in the ETM system. In cases where any of these details need to be updated, conductors must visit the EDP (Electronic Data Processing) Section to ensure the corrections are made before operating the service on the route.

The circular also warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those found to have entered incorrect data during inspections.

In addition, MTC has laid down guidelines for the proper usage and return of ETM paper rolls. Conductors are being supplied with paper rolls according to route requirements. Any unused paper rolls or plastic cores of depleted rolls must be returned without fail to the ETM Section of the respective depot once duty is completed.

To streamline this process, it has been mandated that both the issuing staff member and the receiving conductor must sign a register while distributing ETM paper rolls. Depot supervisors are to inspect and sign this register daily.