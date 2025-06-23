Chennai: Month after techie’s fall from train, UP teen held for mobile snatching

CHENNAI: About a month after a techie fell off a moving EMU train and sustained serious injuries near Paranur railway station in a bid to catch the person who robbed his smartphone, Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested an Uttar Pradesh teen in connection with the snatching.

GRP said that the perusal of 50 CCTV cameras and other technical investigations led to the arrest of the accused.

The incident happened on May 26. The victim, identified as V Divesh, of Kancheepuram, is employed at a private IT firm in Guduvancheri.

Divesh was in Kancheepuram over the weekend to celebrate his mother's birthday and was returning to Guduvancheri for work when the incident happened. He had boarded the EMU train from Kancheepuram. As the train departed from Paranur railway station, the accused attempted to snatch his smartphone.

Police stated that Divesh resisted and clung to his phone during the struggle, but lost his balance and tumbled out of the moving train. The suspect fled with the mobile phone, and the injured Divesh was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri, where he was admitted in a critical condition.

After sustained investigations based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, GRP found that the accused is from Uttar Pradesh. A police team was even dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to secure him, but it was later found out that he was living in Chengalpattu, after the accused was secured near Pulipakkam in Chengalpattu. The arrested person was identified as Amin Ali (18), a native of Kannauj in UP. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

