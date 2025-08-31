UoM to assess performances of affiliated colleges

CHENNAI: In an effort to assess the performances of its affiliated colleges across the State, the University of Madras has issued orders to provide all the data including admission details, collection of fees and results besides research activities.

According to sources from the university, affiliated colleges were strictly instructed to provide the details of courses offered from first year to third year for students in Arts, Science and other colleges.

“The details provided by the institutions should be accurate,” said a senior professor from the university. “This year, the assessment of affiliated colleges should have many details, such as the number of boys and girls admitted, number of admissions under the reservation category,” etc.”

Details on the number of foreign students admitted to each course should also be provided. “Colleges have been asked to provide exact details of the least percentage of marks of students, including SC and ST students, admitted under the general merit list,” he added.

Last year, there had been reports that reservation quota was vacant in many institutions. “So, institutions have been told to ask the steps taken by departments to fill the seats for which SC and ST students were not available. Details must reach the university by the end of October this year,” clarified the professor.