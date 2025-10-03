University of Madras to hold national meet on Indian constitution

CHENNAI: University of Madras will conduct a national seminar where experts will discuss and debate on the Indian constitution within the context of contemporary challenges and conflicts fuelled by the political, socio and economic development.

The seminar, which will be organised by the university’s department of legal studies shortly, will also analyse key conundrums in constitutional interpretation, implementation, and amendment processes.

“The objective of the conference is also to foster interdisciplinary dialogue among stakeholders to identify solutions for optimising constitutional governance and upholding constitutional values and also to promote comparative study of other federal constitutions to outline the future trajectory of India’s constitutional framework,” said G Rajasekar, seminar director, assistant professor and HoD-Legal Studies, University of Madras.

The seminar will cover broad themes related to constitutional development, with a focus on contemporary challenges, conflicts and conundrums. “There will be sub-themes, which includes Centre-State relations and fundamental rights and contemporary conflict (freedom of expression vs censorship, balancing hate speech, social media, and dissent). Other sub-themes including fundamental rights and contemporary conflict, social justice, inclusion and emerging challenges, electoral processes, governance and democratic conundrums and constitutionalism in the age of technology and globalisation will also be discussed,” he added.

The seminar will also initiate a dialogue and fruitful discussion among judicial officers, legal officers, policymakers, academicians, advocates, researchers, and students ultimately fostering a deeper understanding and effective adherence of constitutional values, ethos, morality and transformative constitutionalism in the Indian multifaceted democracy.