University of Madras to give coaching on UGC-NET

CHENNAI: University Students Advisory Bureau (USAB) of the University of Madras will be organising an online coaching session for the National Eligibility Test (NET) for students from May 14.

The UGC NET exam is a national-level test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is conducted twice a year, usually in June and December.

A senior professor from the University said that this initiative is designed to help aspiring candidates prepare effectively for the NET examination.

"The coaching will be held online on May 14, 15 and 16 from 10 am to 1.00 pm every day," he added.

He said interested students should in the registration form using the following link https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm?corpID=367509.

The professor said that the coaching will provide a broad knowledge of the NET, which is mandatory for getting appointments in colleges and universities. "This coaching session will focus on all the topics", he said, adding, "This will help the participating students to face the upcoming UGC NET exam in June".