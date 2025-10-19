University of Madras to continue funding PG students’ final year projects in 2025-26

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has announced that it would continue the ‘Arumbu’ project for 2025-2026, which provides funding to postgraduate students for their final-year projects.

In its notification, the varsity stated that students in the UoM’s departments, government colleges (affiliated to UoM) pursuing second year Master’s programme and engaged in the final year project could apply online.

“Student from aided colleges are not eligible to apply,” said N Radhakrishnan, convener of Arumbu projects. “Each project should consist of only one PG student and a guide. For government colleges, one mentor from the respective university department must be identified by the guide.”

The funding per project will be a maximum of Rs 25,000. Selection of projects will be done through a screening process by the project screening committee constituted by the university.

“For science disciplines, the project should be conducted by availing the facilities in the chemical lab, electronics lab and bio-lab at University of Madras, Guindy,” he added. “For the best projects (based on a report) further guidance and support will be rendered for the Incubation Centre and Intellectual Property Right by the university.”

Last date for submitting an online application form is on or before October 31.