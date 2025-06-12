Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan opens agri-drone facility in Chennai

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Wednesday inaugurated Garuda Aerospace's new Agri-Drone Indigenisation Facility in Chennai.

The 35,000 sq ft plant, set up in collaboration with the Bharat Drone Association, aims to boost domestic drone manufacturing, training, and research with a focus on agricultural applications.

The event also marked the launch of a DGCA-approved Train the Trainer (TTT) programme, designed to certify professionals in UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) operations, safety protocols, maintenance and teaching methodology. The Minister also virtually launched 300 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across the country to promote skill development and innovation in drone technology, especially for rural and agricultural use.

Speaking at the launch, Paswan said that initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi scheme are empowering rural women by training them to use drones in agriculture.

"Already, 15,000 women have been trained. The target is to reach 1 lakh Drone Didis by 2026," he said, adding that the Centre is focused on using technology and entrepreneurship to transform rural India.

Garuda Aerospace's facility is expected to serve as a hub for indigenous UAV production and workforce development, aligned with the Centre's goal of building a self-reliant tech ecosystem.

Garuda Aerospace founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash, in his brief remarks, welcomed the Union government's push toward Atmanirbhar Bharat and said the latest initiatives are helping the drone industry grow sustainably.

The new centre will also support live field demonstrations and host training programmes.