Union govt’s pension grievance redressal camp held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Vehicles for the System for Pension Administration-Raksha (Sparsh) reached Chennai as part of the grievance redressal initiative after travelling 1,700 km across 30 districts in TN before reaching Chennai.

These camps were conducted from July 1-10 at various places like the Collectorate office, ex-servicemen welfare association, and villages where defence pensioners reside in large numbers.

“More than 5,100 pensioners participated in these camps and immediate action was taken on the grievances they raised,” T Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts, told media persons during the closing ceremony on Friday. “Around 2,100 pensioners’ grievances were immediately resolved and pension orders, and life certificates were issued to them. The remaining applications will be resolved within a month.”

On June 30, the camp was inaugurated by Union Minister of State L Murugan in Tiruchy. “Sparsh pension service vehicles were implemented in Tamil Nadu for the first time in Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS India) to visit pensioners’ homes and resolve their grievances,” he added.

In Tiruchy, 14 people were given cash benefits of more than Rs 1 crore. “This is the first time in India that the pensioners’ grievances in such a large number have been resolved. There are plans to expand it across India. The next step is to hold a grievance redressal meeting in Madurai in November. And 10% of pensioners in TN are still not receiving their pension,” Jayaseelan stated.

More than 300 pensioners and 200 employees of the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, attended the closing event in the city.