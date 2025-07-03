Union govt pensioners seek better health benefits

CHENNAI: At a time when the Union government is promoting Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, promising that nobody should be left without medical care, several retired government employees and pensioners lament that their health benefits schemes have been amended, adversely affecting them.

Members of the All India Central Government Pensioners’ Association Chennai have urged the Union government to rectify the drawbacks in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and make it more user-friendly.

“The problems faced by Union government pensioners at the wellness centers include shortage of staff, medicines, delay in getting references and cash options not offered by empaneled hospitals, and delay in getting reimbursement claims,” said N Koteswara Rao, working president of the association. “When our association leaders brought these to the notice of officials, it was said that outstanding bills of approved hospitals amounting to crores were kept pending due to non-allocation of sufficient funds.”

In April this year, the Modernised Health Management System (HMIS) — the new CGHS Portal – was unveiled. “Senior citizens were finding it difficult and also relying on others to schedule online appointments, and upload their reimbursement bills because the website/portal is frequently down. Until the portal is complete, the manual procedure for senior citizens and pensioners should be continued,” opined Rao.

Due to the rising cost of medications and professional fees, the fixed medical stipend should be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, they demanded. “The Parliamentary Standing Committee also suggested the hike. Funding for CGHS wellness centres should be increased to assist pensioners in receiving hassle-free care from referral hospitals,” said K Kumar, VP of the association. “The long-pending demand for establishing a wellness centre at Madurai must be sanctioned early.”

All pensioners’ associations have demanded periodic increases in pension at 5% on attaining 65 years and thereafter, 5% after every 5 years. “The question raised in this regard has not received any positive response from the government. However, we’ll pursue the matter,” said G Dinakaran, a retired defence personnel.