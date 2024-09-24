Unhygienic practices: Food safety dept issues notice to Stanley Medical College Hospital canteen operators

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department took action against canteen operators at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening, following complaints of unhygienic handling of food and poor maintenance of the canteen.

An inspection by the food safety department officials led to the discovery of several issues, which raised concerns of potential food contamination and health risks. Following this, a notice was issued to the hospital canteen operators to improve the food preparation, handling and serving methods. New instructions were given to the canteen staff.

During their inspection of the canteen, the food safety officials found that the cooking and washing area was not kept clean. Even the food handlers at the canteen were not seen wearing head caps, aprons, or hand gloves.

The canteen had also not undertaken pest control services at the premises, the officials found.

The department also fined the canteen after officials observed that restricted plastic was being used to parcel food.

A tea dust sample from the canteen was also taken and sent to a food lab in Coimbatore to understand the quality of tea being used.

Additionally, although the canteen holds a valid food safety licence, it was not displayed in prominent places, as required by the department.

The canteen operators were instructed to display the license prominently and ensure that food handling, preparation and storage was done in a hygienic manner.

Food waste should be dumped in a dust bin with a proper lid and disposed off, at regular intervals, the food safety department officials directed.

They also asked the hospital canteen operators to take pest control measures immediately and instructed the staff to wear head caps, gloves and aprons while making and serving food.

The canteen operators were also warned to avoid using reused oil for preparing food.

Medical fitness certificates of the canteen staff members should be obtained immediately, the officials directed.