Unease in Tamil Nadu BJP as high command set to unveil new office-bearers' list

CHENNAI: A sense of unease is simmering within the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party's high command moves closer to unveiling a fresh list of state office-bearers.

According to well-placed sources, several leaders perceived to be close confidants of former state president K Annamalai are likely to be sidelined, signalling a recalibration of internal equations.

The impending reshuffle, expected to be announced in the coming days, is seen as more than a routine organisational rejig.

Party insiders suggested that it marks an intentional course correction following the Lok Sabha elections, with the leadership keen to broaden its appeal and consolidate its cadre strength ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly polls.

"This is not just another list—it reflects a deeper shift in strategy, " a senior BJP functionary told DT Next, requesting anonymity.

"The high command appears to be moving away from the confrontational style that came to define the Tamil Nadu unit under Annamalai. Leaders who were closely associated with that approach may now find themselves pushed to the sidelines, " the leader said.

Among those reportedly facing marginalisation are several of Annamalai's core strategists—key players in his high-octane 'En Mann, En Makkal' yatra and architects of his aggressive social media outreach.

These leaders, once considered his inner circle, have allegedly been excluded from recent strategic discussions, an apparent indication of their diminishing influence.

Simultaneously, the reshuffle is expected to bring back into prominence leaders with longstanding ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and those who have maintained strong working relationships with the party's national leadership.

Sources indicated that KT Raghavan, a former state general secretary who was sidelined during Annamalai's tenure, is likely to be reinstated in a significant capacity.

"KT Raghavan's return symbolises the high command's attempt to reassert traditional organisational values, " a senior leader said.

Alongside him, former Congress MLA-turned-BJP leader S Vijayadharani is also likely to be given a prominent position.

Vinoj P Selvam, who was brought into the state secretary role by Annamalai, is expected to be elevated further, signalling the leadership's continued trust in his organisational skills.

However, state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, another figure associated with Annamalai's leadership, may face a reduction in responsibilities.

Once the Chennai zonal in-charge and general secretary during L Murugan's presidency, Nagarajan is reportedly not in the reckoning for key roles this time.

"The high command feels there was a lack of coordination and poor grassroots engagement under his watch," a senior party source says.

"The Chennai zone is likely to come directly under state president Nainar Nagenthran, " sources adds.

Others who may lose out in the new setup include Youth Wing president Ramesh Siva, Amar Prasad Reddy, and Jayaprakash — all perceived as loyalists of Annamalai.

Reacting to the speculation, Karu Nagarajan downplayed the reports.

"We do not work for individuals — we work for the party. Whether it is Tamilisai, L Murugan, Annamalai or Nainar Nagenthran, we follow the party's direction. Rumours are spread by those who are not true to the party. I will continue to serve the BJP in whatever capacity I'm assigned, " he told this newspaper.

When asked about this, a senior BJP leader closely involved in the restructuring process said, "Reshuffles are not about individuals — they're about the organisation's long-term vision. The BJP is focused on building a disciplined, grassroots-driven force in Tamil Nadu. Roles may change, but commitment to the party must remain constant."