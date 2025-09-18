Unaccounted cash seized from TANGEDCO Office in surprise raid

CHENNAI: In a surprise joint inspection conducted this evening, officials from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate seized unaccounted cash totaling Rs. 1,29,300 from a TANGEDCO office in Porur.

The raid was carried out at approximately 4:30 pm at the Porur-2 Rural Section Assistant Engineer office. The raid was based on confidential information alleging that the office was accepting large bribes from the public.

During the search, officials examined the office of Assistant Engineer Tamarai Selvi. Upon checking her belongings, she informed them that her handbag was in her car. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of Rs 1 lakh in cash inside her bag.

When questioned, Mrs. Tamarai Selvi failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the money. The team seized the cash on grounds of suspicion for further investigation.

Additionally, unaccounted money was also seized from two other staff members present at the office.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Deputy Superintendent of the Chennai Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing to investigate the source of the total seized amount of Rs. 1,29,300.