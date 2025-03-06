UK businesswomen to undertake Chennai-Goa auto ride to raise funds for women & girls

CHENNAI: On March 6, a group of 57 women entrepreneurs from the UK will set off on an exhilarating journey from Chennai to Goa in 18 auto rickshaws. This 1,000 km adventure, called the 'Let’s Goa 2025 Rickshaw Rally', is more than just a thrilling ride — it’s a mission to raise funds to empower women and children in India.

Organised by the Sisterhood Group, in collaboration with Madras Midtown Round Table 42 (MMRT42) and Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 (LC7), this initiative aims to make a lasting impact. The Sisterhood Group, a collective of over 150 women from the UK, has been actively raising funds for women’s and children’s charities worldwide since its founding in 2006.

Sathappan from Madras Midtown Round Table 42 shares how this initiative took shape. "We were introduced to the founder of the Sisterhood Group during one of her visits to India, where she saw our work firsthand. Our projects deeply moved her and, over the years, we stayed connected. When she and her team decided to take on this adventure, they approached us with a vision — to raise funds through this journey, leveraging support from the UK. The result? A dynamic rally bringing together adventurous women entrepreneurs committed to driving meaningful change."

The funds raised through this initiative will support three key projects in Chennai: building safe classrooms for girls – creating essential educational facilities for a brighter future, empowering women through vocational training – providing skills that lead to financial independence, promoting women’s health and well-being – implementing targeted health programs for women. "These were the three focus areas identified, and we saw an opportunity to create a significant impact together," adds Sathappan.

The rally from The Madras Seva Sadan Higher Secondary School will be flagged off on March 6 at 9.30 am. Poornima from Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 (LC7) emphasises the importance of collective action. "The women entrepreneurs resonated with the work we are doing here. This is about creating real impact. We strongly believe in the power of women supporting women, and this initiative is a testament to what collaboration and shared vision can achieve."

Emma Sayle, founder of the Sisterhood Group, echoes this sentiment. "Our mission goes beyond adventure — it’s about empowering women, building networks, and creating a better future for children. We are thrilled to partner with MMRT42 and LC7, who share our vision and commitment to impactful change."

To ensure transparency and accountability, all funds raised are hosted on the Bhumi platform, allowing contributors to track donations in real-time and witness their impact firsthand.