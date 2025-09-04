UGD works, monsoon a dangerous combo for Alandur residents

CHENNAI: Deep pits dug in the process to replace underground drainage pipes, laid 30 years ago, have made the streets of Alandur neighbourhoods slushy and dangerous, worrying residents.

Currently, the Greater Chennai Corporation is replacing the old UGD pipes at Azhagiri Road, MKN Road, Maduvinkarai, and other streets in the locality. The pits that were dug for about 20 feet were impacted due to the recent rains, slowing down the process. Residents are now forced to walk on muddy roads as parking has become a herculean task. Many two-wheeler riders have also been injured due to skidding caused by the slushy road.

Every day tasks like visiting markets have also become a dangerous deal due to the nature of the road, and have pushed many to stay indoors. Residents in Adambakkam and Nanganallur, where UGD works are under way, have also reported similar issues. With the monsoon closing in, Alandur Zonal officials have asked for the public's support and requested them to be patient for a few weeks as the pipes are badly damaged. The pits will be closed as soon as the pipes are relaid, and roads will be laid once the sand settles in a few weeks.