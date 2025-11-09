Udhayanidhi to launch HR&CE’s special temple service scheme for elderly couples on Nov 10

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate a unique “Special Temple Service Scheme” for elderly couples who have completed 70 years of age, at the Arulmigu Shri Parthasarathyswamy temple in Triplicane on Monday (November 10). The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister M K Stalin, as announced in the State Budget for 2025–26, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekarbabu said on Sunday.

According to Sekarbabu, the scheme aims to honour 2,000 senior couples across 20 joint commissioner divisions of HR&CE temples, offering special temple services to 100 couples in each division. The programme symbolises reverence for aged devotees with deep spiritual involvement.

At the inaugural function in Triplicane here, 200 senior couples from the city region will receive the honours. Each couple will be presented with a traditional gift pack worth Rs 2,500 containing a dhoti, saree, turmeric, kumkum, bangles, mirror, fruits, betel leaves, and a photograph of the deity.

Following the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin will also inaugurate newly constructed residential quarters for temple officers and staff, built at a total cost of Rs 3.40 crore, including Rs 2.05 crore for deputy commissioner and supervisory officers’ quarters and Rs 1.35 crore for temple staff quarters in Triplicane.