Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Buildings and reviewed the status of public complaints received through social media and the helpline number 1913. He directly interacted with callers and monitored the actions taken by officials on each complaint.

Udhayanidhi also reviewed the condition of subways and the flow of rainwater through canals across the city ahead of the North-East monsoon. He sought details on monsoon preparedness from Mayor R Priya and Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. Officials informed him that 1,436 motor pumps were ready to drain rainwater, supported by 478 vehicles and machines, including amphibious excavators, robotic machines, and super sucker vehicles.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has also established 193 relief centres and 150 central kitchens to provide food during emergencies. 103 boats are on standby for rescue operations in low-lying areas. Around 22,000 personnel, including officers, engineers, and sanitation workers, have been deployed for monsoon work.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has mobilised 2,149 field workers and 642 sewage disposal machines to handle drainage operations across 15 zones.

Udhayanidhi directed officials to act promptly on public complaints, ensure timely feedback, and carry out monsoon-related works with dedication and coordination. Minister KN Nehru, Mayor Priya, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.