Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates marriage hall, bus termini in North Chennai

The facility, spanning 24,000 sq. ft, has three floors with lifts and restroom facilities. The ground floor is the parking space, and the other two floors host an air-conditioned marriage hall, a modern kitchen, and a dining hall.

The Deputy CM also inaugurated the upgraded Mahakavi Bharathiyar Nagar Bus Terminus, developed at Rs 5.35 crore, and Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar Bus Terminus, built for Rs 11.26 crore.