Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates marriage hall, bus termini in North Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a newly constructed marriage hall at Wall Tax Road and two upgraded bus termini on Sunday in north Chennai at a total cost of Rs 24.87 crore.
The marriage hall, constructed by the Chennai Corporation for Rs 13.56 crore, was opened to the public by the Deputy CM, who also graced the weddings of 10 couples there. Udhayanidhi wished the couples and requested that they name their future children with Tamil names.
The facility, spanning 24,000 sq. ft, has three floors with lifts and restroom facilities. The ground floor is the parking space, and the other two floors host an air-conditioned marriage hall, a modern kitchen, and a dining hall.
The Deputy CM also inaugurated the upgraded Mahakavi Bharathiyar Nagar Bus Terminus, developed at Rs 5.35 crore, and Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar Bus Terminus, built for Rs 11.26 crore.
The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority developed the facilities under the North Chennai Development Plan.
The Kannadasan Nagar Bus Terminus includes facilities like a breastfeeding room, waiting area, drinking water, toilets, dining area for drivers and conductors, and a bus pass centre.
The terminus has two platforms with parking for 16 buses. Buses from here ply on 11 routes.
The Mahakavi Bharathiyar Nagar Bus Terminus spans 0.76 acres and has similar facilities on a smaller scale. The terminus has two platforms with parking for six buses. As many as 25 buses operate from this terminus across four routes.