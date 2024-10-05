Udhayanidhi launches 'Namma Egmore' app for Transparent Local Governance

CHENNAI: In a leap towards transparent governance, Egmore's MLA, I. Paranthamen, introduced the 'Namma Egmore' mobile app.

This groundbreaking e-governance tool, launched by Udhayanidhi Stalin, enhances connectivity between the constituency's residents and their legislative representative.

The app serves as a versatile platform enabling direct communication with the MLA, keeping residents informed about his daily activities and ongoing developmental projects.

It includes a comprehensive calendar of events and essential details about local amenities like public offices, healthcare facilities, parks, libraries, and more, fostering a well-informed community.

Building on the success of the innovative WhatsApp grievance redressal system launched in June 2021, which has resolved over 5000 complaints and continues to address people's queries to this day, this initiative highlights the proactive approach of Chief Minister MK Stalin's Dravidian model government in meeting people's needs.

The app's smart backend automatically categorizes complaints from WhatsApp and the app, like those related to the corporation, water sewage board, and electricity board.

These are sorted into tickets and allocated to the MLA office.

The team then coordinates with the relevant departments to resolve issues and keep the complainant informed.

Apart from addressing complaints, the app and bot serve as a helpdesk for many public services, assisting residents in finding government schemes and services.

This data helps MLA Paranthamen understand the types of complaints, identify areas needing attention, and make informed decisions to better serve the community.

'Namma Egmore' sets a new standard for e-governance, demonstrating the DMK's commitment to using digital solutions to bridge the gap between the government and the people.

The app is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.