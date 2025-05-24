U-turns closed, Manali expressway users resort to illegal crossing

CHENNAI: Several motorists and pedestrians take risky shortcuts to cross the Manali Express Highway Road as the long stretch lacks U-turns at proper intervals and traffic signals. By crossing the road illegally, the commuters put their lives at risk, resulting in fatal accidents.

Manali Express Highway, also known as Manali Oil Refinery Road, is a stretch from the MFL junction to Bharathiyar Nagar Beach in Ennore that carries thousands of heavy to light vehicles including large container lorries from various parts of the State bound for Kamarajar port to unload supplies. The stretch is busy round the clock.

Thousands of families residing in several residential areas along both sides of the road find it difficult to cross the busy road due to the absence of traffic signals, pedestrian crossing, and U-turns in regular intervals.

As bus stops – Sathyamoorthy Nagar bus stop, TKS Nagar bus stop, Jothi Nagar bus stop, and a few other bus stops, situated on both sides of the road, hundreds of locals resort to shortcuts and risk their lives by crossing the road to access bus services, said Venkataiah, a resident.

“In addition, the traffic police have blocked the U-turn near Jothi Nagar bus stop and we are forced to take a 2 km detour to take a U-turn to reach Sadayankuppam flyover. Some motorists cross the low-level divider in haste, risking their lives,” said another resident, who preferred anonymity.

Despite several hundreds of locals and motorists using the expressway, the Avadi traffic police have not even deployed police personnel to oversee the traffic, and people resort to illegal crossing, neglecting the deadly consequences resulting in frequent accidents, he said.

Elaborating further, R Jayaraman, Ward 4 councillor, said, “Accidents are happening here routinely. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) erected a U-turn sign board at Jothi Nagar bus stop allowing motorists to cross the road. However, the traffic police not only blocked the U-turn path but were not ready to deploy police personnel to control the traffic.” “No service road is also available along the expressway, adding to the commuters’ woes,” he said.

Though representations were made to the chief minister special cell, mayor, city corporation commissioner, and NHAI, no action has been taken to date and we are planning to conduct a protest to stress our demands, Jayaraman added.

Speaking to DT Next, Assistant Commissioner (traffic) of Avadi commissionerate, Kanagaraj, said that U-turn was blocked to mitigate accidents and there is no sufficient manpower to be deployed at each road cut to oversee the traffic. However, a traffic signal will be established at the Jothi Nagar bus stop with a pedestrian crossing and we are in the process of setting up a service road, he said.